Nadal’s football gossip

On Wednesday, not before 10 in Argentina (the entire tournament is televised by ESPN on all its platforms), Rafael Nadal (2nd) will appear in the second round of the Masters 1000 in Madrid against his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image (120 °). The brick dust relaxes him and he showed it in one of his last practices.

The Real Madrid fan showed off the yellow ball with his feet: he lifted it up straight and then played a couple of games before going back to work. In the Madrid capital he has good memories and starts as the favorite for the title, a crown that he won five times (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017).

Look also

The Spaniard is looking for his sixth title in his country.

Look also

Nadal’s presentation joins that of the two Argentines scheduled in the Spanish capital. Diego Schwartzman (9th) will debut in the first shift, at 6 am, against the dangerous Russian Aslan Karatsev (27th), which eliminated him from the Australian Open, while Federico Delbonis (77 °), around 10 o’clock, will collide with the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas (37 °).

The left-hander from Azul surprised Pablo Carreño Busta (12th) on the first round and will try to stay on the path of victory against another southpaw who he knows very well. They played 10 times, always on brick dust, and Delbonis leads the record 6-4. They even won the last two times they played, in Monte Carlo and Geneva 2019.

Look also

He becomes champion in Barcelona.

Look also

The agenda has a high-flying tennis scheduled: Daniil Medvedev (3rd) versus Alejandro Davidovich (49th), Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) versus Benoit Paire (35th) and Alexander Zverev (6th) against Kei Nishikori (43rd).

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE