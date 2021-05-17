Nadal’s ‘double figures’

05/17/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

Rafa Nadal’s numbers are scandalous and if we stop on clay even more. When some think that he is at the end of his career, about to turn 35, a new rabbit is pulled from the hat in the form of a title to silence all those who doubt that his ‘benefits’ are still sufficient to continue winning.

Rafa does. For now to win Barcelona and Rome, hopefully also for Roland Garros, his favorite Grand Slam, which begins next week and where the manacorí aspires to the title as every year.

But let’s get back to the numbers. On Sunday Nadal lifted his tenth title at the Masters 1000 in Rome and with him there are now four tournaments that he has won 10 or more times, something that no one has achieved before in the history of tennis.

Roland Garros, the most

He is the ‘God’ of Roland Garros. No one can cough at him about the number of titles he has lifted at Philippe-Chatrier. Rafa Nadal has won this prestigious tournament 13 times and wants more. Not only to enlarge his legend in the Parisian Grand Slam but because this year, if he wins it again, he would surpass Roger Federer and become the tennis player in history who has won the most Grand Slams with 21. Quite a milestone. Wait for the best version of the Mallorcan in Paris, as it arrives with the deposit of confidence at the top: “In terms of preparing for Roland Garros I consider the job done & rdquor ;, assured even before playing the Rome final against Novak Djokovic in Rome. From 2005 to 2021 is the time that Nadal has needed to add this barbarity of trophies.

In order of number of titles, Roland Garros is followed by Barcelona with 12. That is his home and his club, so winning at RCT Barcelona is always special for him.

As in Paris, his first triumph in Barcelona came in 2005, when I was only 18 years old, An important mane and he broke the mold with his tank tops and his pirate pants. On twelve occasions Rafa has jumped into the RCTB-1899 pool with the ball boys (this year not because of COVID) as the tradition of the Barcelona tournament dictates.

Monaco and Rome, next

The 1000 dirt Masters in Monte Carlo and Rome are next on the list. The Monegasque tournament has been won eleven times and the one in Rome, this Sunday, as we say, won the tenth with which the Italian event also became part of the double digits in Nadal’s record.

Like Roland Garros and Barcelona, ​​it was in 2005 that he started this mind-blowing race on clay in Monte Carlo and Rome. No one could expect the Mallorcan to get such incredible lootBut beware that Nadal, as he demonstrated last week in Rome, has not yet said the last word in those parts.

Roland Garros is the next stop where you will want to bask in your promised land again.