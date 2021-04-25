Nadal’s crazy celebration in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal, three in the world (it will be two from this Monday) won a great match against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (five in the ranking) in three sets and was once again consecrated in the ATP 500 in Barcelona, ​​practically the patio of his home. Sure, because he won it for the twelfth time.

Nadal celebrates in front of everyone’s gaze.

Look also

Nadal in the pool.

And consummated the victory, with the subsequent award, Nadal put in a classic celebration, repeated several times there in Conde de Godó. What did? He took off his shirt and, applauded by the organizers and the ball boys (with chinstraps), threw himself into the pool of the property. Yes, he took a dip. This time, alone for the coronavirus, without the company of the ball-hitters.

THE WORDS OF NADAL



Rafa with the trophy.

“It is an important victory against a difficult opponent. I think I still have room for improvement, at the tennis level. It is my feeling and I think it is a reality. This victory is going to help me move forwardr. It is a historic tournament within our circuit, it is in my club, a tournament that I have seen since I was little. The moment of the season is perfect to win the first title. This week can help me face what comes with a positive mindset. To say that the simple fact of having returned to play in Barcelona means a lot, after a year without experiencing playing in front of you, it has been incredible. Playing in my club and before my people means a lot and I want to thank you, “said Nadal, who adds 87 titles in his career and this was 61 in brick dust, his great specialty. He is the fourth most winner in the history of tennis, only behind Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94). And it goes for more.

Look also

WHAT TSITSIPAS SAID



Exchange of compliments between Rafa and the Greek.

“Bravo Rafa, I am really jealous of you. You have earned it, you deserve it, you are one of the great competitors in tennis and sport. You know that I am not the first to tell you.. I congratulate you to your team. The game never ends until the last point, that’s what I learned today from Nadal. I’ve been close, but maybe something extra needs to be done. I could do better, I think, “said the Greek, who had just won in Monte Carlo. Second final he lost against Rafa in Barcelona (the previous one in 2018).

“Congratulations Stefanos for everything, it has been an incredible final, you have been playing very well all year, I want to congratulate you and your team. You have an incredible future, I wish you the best in your career “Nadal praised him.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE