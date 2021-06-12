Nadal’s bad balance in tie breaks against top-10

Rafael Nadal surprisingly fell before a huge Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021. In the match (3-1), one of the sets was lost in the tie break, and after that lost tiebreak there is hidden a statistic that is not favorable to the Balearic tennis player. And it is that, in Grand slam and before players belonging to the top-10, Nadal has lost the last seven tie breaks he has played. And, in addition, all the meetings in which that happened, he ended up losing the game. The last tie break he won under those circumstances was at the 2018 US Open against Dominic Thiem, in the fifth set of the match.

