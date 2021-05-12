Nadal, Zverev, Tsitsipas and Garbiñe progress in Rome in a day of surprises

05/12/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

EFE

Rafa Nadal, nine times champion, the German Alexander Zverev, brand new king of Madrid, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, winner of Monte Carlo, on the ATP circuit, and the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, in the WTA, they advanced this Wednesday to the round of 16 in the tennis tournament in Rome, in a day of “bells”, such as the elimination of the American Serena Williams at the hands of the Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

It was Nadal, who is seeking his tenth crown in Rome this year, to close the program with a spectacular match against the young Italian talent Jannik Sinner, number 18 of the world, finished with triumph 7-5 and 6-4. The one from Manacor, who had barely lost four games in his last opening duels at the Foro Italico, needed to play high-level tennis to tame Sinner, who this year was a finalist at the Masters 1,000 in Miami.

With a satisfactory performance, which gives you “confidence”, Nadal He was cited in the round of 16 with the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, semi-finalist last year, who beat the Italian Stefano travaglia. Rafa, 34, won two of the three previous matches with Shapovalov.

He won with force Zverev before the Bolivian Hugo dellien, number 128 of the ranking (6-2 and 6-2), and he also came out on the right foot Tsitsipas, who beat the Croatian Marin cilic by 7-5 and 6-2. Zverev, winner of four Masters 1,000 titles, will play the eighth against the Japanese Kei nishikori while Tsitsipas you will see the faces with the roman idol Matteo berrettini, number 9 of the ranking.

The Russian continues to practice tennis of the highest level Aslan karatsev, who after playing the semifinals of the Australian Open and defeating the Serbian Novak Djokovic in Belgrade, he eliminated his compatriot Daniil Medvedev (n.2).

Important triumphs for the Spanish Roberto Bautista, at the expense of the Chilean Cristian Garin, and to Alexander Davidovich, who in his absolute debut in Rome gave himself an eighth final against Djokovic, this Thursday on the central court of the Foro Italico.

Favorites succumb

If in the men’s circuit he fell Medvedev, there were even more chimes in the female, with number 2, Osaka, the number 3 and current champion, Halep, the number 5, the American Sofia Henin, and the number 8, Serena Williams, who said goodbye to the tournament.

Osaka surrendered to the American Jessica pegula, number 31 in the WTA ranking, by 7-6 (2) and 6-2 in an hour and a half, while more cruel was the dismissal of Halep, who injured a calf with 6-1 and 3-3 in favor on the scoreboard.

Henin, winner of the 2020 Australian Open, surrendered in just over an hour to the Czech Barbora Krejcikova (6-1 and 6-4) while it was Argentina’s turn Nadia podoroska give the loudest chime by bending Serena Williams, four times champion on clay at the Foro Italico.

“In these games you give your best. I play looser against the great players. I can’t spare too much. I don’t want to save anything. These games show me that I’m at the level,” said a satisfied one. Podoroska, number 44 in the world, at the end of the duel. In the next round the Croatian awaits Petra martic, number 25 in the world.

They were saved from some difficult moments Garbiñe Muguruza, three times semifinalist, who came back and beat the American Bernarda pear (2-6, 6-0 and 7-5), and the number 1 in the world, the Australian Ashleigh barty, who beat the Kazakh 6-4 and 6-1 Yaroslava Shvedova