CHAMPIONS DUEL BETWEEN NADAL AND ZVEREV

Rafa Nadal, five-time champion ((2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017), against the best of the 2018 edition, Alexander Zverev.

In 2019 Novak Djokovic won the title, absent in this edition

In 2020 there was no tournament for Covid-19.