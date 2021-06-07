Nadal won and goes against Schwartzman in the Roland Garros quarterfinals

More focused than ever, and with his usual winning attitude, Rafael Nadal continues at a steady pace at Roland Garros, his favorite tournament. The Spanish swept in three sets (7-5, 6-3 and 6-0) the Italian Jannik Sinner, current world number 19, and got into the quarterfinals. His rival will be Argentine Diego Schwartzman (10th). Difficult for the little one.

Nadal beat Italian Sinner in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. Photo: AP / Michel Euler.

Nadal’s performance increased throughout the two hours and 17 minutes that the match lasted and, in the last set, he literally wiped his rival off the court. He closed the game with a large percentage of points won in the first serve (81%) and 4 aces. Rafa, he still hasn’t lost a set so far this contest.

Nadal, current number 3 in the ATP ranking, got into the top eight and thus confirmed his presence against Peque, who after beating Struff this morning, imagined what could come his way: “I’m not very happy that maybe Rafa will touch me, ha”, the Argentine had said post-match.

Total, Rafa Nadal and Peque Schwartzman faced each other eleven times. And the Argentine won only one: in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome in 2020 (brick dust). The last duel between the two was won by the Spanish and it was precisely in the semifinals of Roland Garros last year.

Nadal and Schwartzman, face to face again. Photo: Thomas SAMSON / ..

THE WORD OF NADAL POST VICTORIA

In the post-qualifying statements, Rafa referred to the clash against the Argentine: “It’s always a challenge to play against Diego, I’ll need to play well. They are the quarterfinals of the probably best tournament in the world, all the rivals are of high level“.

Throughout this French Open, Nadal edged out Alexei Popyrin, Richard Gasquet and Cameron Norrie. The Spaniard wants to continue adding golden pages to his career and lift his 14th Roland Garros. And thus, to become the top Grand Slams winner in history (21). Currently, he shares the record of 20 with the Swiss Roger Federer, who withdrew from the tournament due to physical discomfort.

