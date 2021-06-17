Nadal will not play Wimbledon or the Olympics

06/17/2021

On at 13:38 CEST

It’s official now! Rafael Nadal will not participate in the 2021 edition of Wimbledon and in the Tokyo Olympics. The Spaniard, after a few days off after falling in the Roland Garros semifinal against Novak Djokovic, has made the decision not to attend the next Grand Slam or the Olympic event. His return is scheduled for the US Open summer tour.

Rafa Nadal’s message

“Hello everyone. I want to inform you that I have decided not to participate in the next edition of Wimbledon that will be played from June 28 to July 11. I will also not play the Olympic Games finally scheduled for July 24 to 30.

It is a decision that is never easy to make and after listening to my body and talking to my team, I understand that it is the right decision in order to extend my sports career and continue doing what makes me happy; compete at the highest level and continue to fight for professional and personal challenges at the highest level in a competitive way.

The fact that there are only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year has not helped my body recover from the always demanding clay court season. It has been two months of great effort and the decision I make is focused on the medium and long term.

In these moments of my career as an athlete, an important part is the prevention of any type of excesses in my body that could prevent further fighting in the medium and long term for the titles.

I want to send a special greeting to all my fans around the world, to those in the UK and in Japan. The Olympic Games have meant a lot in my career and have always been a priority as an athlete, where I found the environment that every athlete wants to feel at least once in their career. Personally, I was lucky enough to experience them intensely on three occasions and also to be the standard bearer of my country. & Rdquor;