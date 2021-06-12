Nadal will leave the top-3 of the ATP ranking if Tsitsipas wins Roland Garros 2021

Rafael Nadal will lose a whopping 1,000 points after their defeat in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021. As the rule that allows the retention of 50% of the points won in the last edition of a tournament remains in force, the Balearic Islands will continue to count in his locker with half of those that corresponded to him as champion in the 2020 edition, something that does not prevents their status as number 3 in the ATP ranking from being threatened. And it is that if Stefanos Tsitsipas is champion, he will reach 8,780 points, surpassing the 8,630 points that the Spanish has at the moment.