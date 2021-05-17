“Nadal was better in the decisive moments”

Serbian Novak Djokovic, who lost this Sunday the final of the 1,000 Masters in Rome against Spaniard Rafa Nadal, said that his rival was “better in the decisive moments” of the match, which ended 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3.

“Mentally this tournament means a lot to me, to overcome great obstacles against (the Greek Stefanos) Tsitsipas, with set and break below. I managed to overcome some difficult moments. Nadal he was better in the decisive moments, but I was close and I had a lot of positive things to take with me, “said Djokovic at the post-match press conference.

“I could have lost in the quarterfinals, instead I advanced and I am satisfied with the level I had. Today I also played well, but the decisive moments were for his side. I could not capitalize,” he added.

Djokovic had two break balls at 2-2 in the third set, but Nadal saved them and took serve from him next to blast his way to his 10th Roman crown.

On the physical aspect, having spent five hours on the track on Saturday, he assured that “I was to continue playing in the final for a few more hours.”

“I’m going to Paris to Roland Garros with good feelings. I feel like I want to feel grounded. If I can play like this Saturday or Sunday, I will have options to make a good path in Paris, “he said.

He stressed, beyond his defeat, that he and Nadal, representatives of the old generation, remain at the highest level, despite the fact that many young players are trying to cut the margin.

“The new generation is us,” he joked.