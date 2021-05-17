“Nadal was better in the decisive moments of the final”

ROME, ITALY – MAY 16: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the final over Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men’s final at Foro Italico on May 16, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

EFE | Serbian Novak Djokovic, who lost this Sunday the final of the 1,000 Masters in Rome against Spaniard Rafa Nadal, assured that his rival was “better in the decisive moments” of the match, which finished 7-5, 1-6 and 6-3.

“Mentally this tournament means a lot to me, to overcome great obstacles against (the Greek Stefanos) Tsitsipas, with set and break below. I managed to overcome some difficult moments. Nadal he was better in the decisive moments, but I was close and I had a lot of positive things to take with me, “said Djokovic at the post-match press conference.

“I could have lost in the quarters, instead I advanced and I’m satisfied with the level I had. Today I also played well, but the decisive moments were for his side. I could not capitalizeHe added.

‘We are the Next Gen’ 😆 @ DjokerNole # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/E5YJ6t0pJv – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 16, 2021

Djokovic had two break balls at 2-2 in the third set, but Nadal saved them and took serve from him next to blast his way to his 10th Roman crown.

On the physical aspect, having spent five hours on the track on Saturday, he assured that “he was to continue playing in the final for a few more hours.

“I’m going to Paris for Roland Garros with a good feeling. I feel like I want to feel grounded. If I can play like this Saturday or Sunday, I will have options to make a good path in Paris, “he said.

He stressed, beyond his defeat, that he and Nadal, representatives of the old generation, remain at the highest level, despite the fact that many young players are trying to cut the margin.

“The new generation is us,” he joked.