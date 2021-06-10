Nadal vs. Djokovic in the Roland Garros semis: the most repeated head-to-head in the open era of tennis

A true tennis classic will be experienced this Friday in France when Rafael Nadal Y Novak Djokovic face each other in the semifinals of Roland Garros. It will be the 58th confrontation between the two and the record is won by the Serbian 29-28, so the Manacor will have the chance to tie the record and seek to maintain his reign in the French Open.

Djokovic, number 1 in the world, suffered more than necessary to reach the instance of the best four. He left Lorenzo Musetti in the second round 7 (9) -6 (7), 7 (7) -6 (2), 6-1, 6-4 and 4-0. An epic comeback to advance to the quarterfinals and there he faced another Italian.

The Serbian beat Matteo Berretini, world number 9, 6-3, 6-2, 6 (5) -7 (7) and 7-5 to settle in the semis and find Nadal. While the Spanish left Italian Jannik Sinner on the road in the round of 16 with a score of 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0.

In the quarterfinals, Rafa gave up a set against Argentine Diego Sebastián Schwartzman to beat him in four sets: 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0. Now he will seek to eliminate ‘Nole’ to aspire to his 14th title at Roland Garros and surpass Roger Federer in more Grand Slam tournaments with 21.

Djokovic seeks revenge because he lost the 2020 final against Rafa Nadal with a final score of 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5. In his record, he looks like he won the Roland Garros trophy in 2016.

