Nadal vs. Djokovic for the Grand Slams record

With the time trial account already started and the preparatory tournaments in progress, for what will be a new edition of Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal, the highest candidate and most times winner (13), began to beat the contest that can catapult him to write a new golden page. Yes, one more. Is that if the Spanish conquers the French Open, he will become the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles in history (for now he shares 20 with Roger Federer). And for that reason, he clarified that he still has the desire, and ambition, to continue raising trophies, although he distanced himself from Novak Djokovic and his line of thought. He said that the Serb, who won 18, is “obsessed” and “desperate” to match both him and Roger. Strong.

Djokovic and Nadal, wanting to continue adding titles but with different visions.

THE COMPARISON WITH DJOKOVIC



“Of course I am ambitious, otherwise I could never have been in the position I occupy today, but I probably have a different kind of ambition than Novak. I want to win more Grand Slams, there is no doubt about that. But he – not in a negative way – is more obsessed with this. These things mean a lot to him. That is not the focus of my career“Rafa said about Djokovic in an interview published this Monday by the British newspaper Metro.

In turn, Nadal revealed what conception he has of his career and how he faces defeats: “I am super satisfied with the career I am having; not today, for years. That does not mean that I am taking steps back in motivation. I don’t get frustrated if I lose a tournament, I try to approach the matter in a different way“.

However, the Spaniard highlighted the performance of the Big 3, although he does not see it as impossible for someone to surpass them: “When Pete Sampras won his 14th Grand Slam, many people thought it was ‘almost impossible’ to beat him. However, in a relatively short period of time, there are three players who are already over fourteen and at the same time. That puts into perspective what Roger, Novak and I have done in the last 15 or 20 years. It’s hard to match but everyone thought the same of Pete, and we improved it. Probably someone will come in the future to do better. “

WHAT DID NOLE SAY?



But Nole, who in March surpassed Federer as the tennis player with the most consecutive weeks as number 1 in the ATP rankings, was not silent and, at a press conference, replied: “I can’t speak on his behalf because I don’t know how he thinks, but Rafa has the right to give his opinion on whatever it is, this time he has talked about the records. Personally, I don’t feel like I’m obsessing over anything in this life. I just feel like it’s passion and I want to keep growing as a tennis player.

And he added: “I am a person who always wants to achieve his goals and I have never had problems when it comes to showing it. It has never been hard for me to say that I want to break the Grand Slams record or reach a certain goal. It is not bad. Since I was little, I was not afraid to express my goals: I wanted to be number one in the world and win Grand Slams. Of course, those goals are growing and when you reach one, you already want to achieve the next one. That is the way, like the one Rafa has “.

The Spanish will seek to raise his fourteenth RG. Photo: EFE / Sebastien Nogier.

The Swiss confirmed his participation in the French Open. Photo: Philippe LOPEZ / AFP.

Rafa continues to get ready – this Wednesday he makes his debut in the ATP 500 in Barcelona, ​​after the surprise fall in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 – to be able to make history at the Roland Garros 2021, which It will be played between May 24 and June 13. Obviously, there will also be Djokovic, who lost last week in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo, and Roger Federer.

