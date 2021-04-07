Nadal visits the extension of his Academy before traveling to Monte Carlo

Before traveling to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour, Rafa Nadal wanted to carry out a visit to assess the status of the construction of the new sports facilities that will be part of the expansion of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.

During his visit, Rafa had the opportunity to verify the status of the 7 semi-covered clay courts, which are already in a very advanced state. In the same way, he has evaluated the progression of the fast surface indoor courts, as well as the new spaces for physical preparation, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition and sports medicine and office areas, that will be located within the new construction.

During the last months, Rafa has been very involved in the decision-making of this important expansion and taking care of every detail so that these new sports infrastructures become a benchmark worldwide. The objective is that the expansion can beIt is ready for September, on the occasion of the start of the course in the Annual Program. Currently the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar has 140 players who live in the Academy and who combine their training with their academic studies.

The new courts can also be used by all Mallorcan people who are currently part of the Rafa Nadal Club, a sports center for Fitness, Tennis, Padel and Swimming that was inaugurated in September and that has a great reception from the local public.