He does not hide his pessimism about the rest of the season. During a chat organized this Sunday by the Spanish federation, Rafael Nadal said he was “very pessimistic about the possibility that the circuit could resume normal activity” in the coming weeks.

“A serious problem”

“In tennis, you have to travel every week, stay in a hotel, go to different countries. Even if the games are played without an audience, the organization of a competition requires the participation of many people. At the international level, I see a serious problem, “said the Spaniard.

He had already expressed his doubts in mid-April on the holding of a “big tournament” in “near or medium term”, while the world of tennis has been stopped since the beginning of March and until at least mid-July , notably after the postponement of Roland-Garros in the fall and the historic cancellation of Wimbledon.

Like Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer, and unlike Dominic Thiem, Nadal mobilized to defend the creation of a fund to help players put in difficulty by the paralysis of the season. For the world number two, the priority remains the fight against the pandemic.

He appealed to support the Red Cross

“We have lived a very hard month and a half, with many irreparable losses and others less significant, but which will cause great suffering in society economically, I hope it will only last a few months”, said Nadal, who last month launched an appeal with Pau Gasol to Spanish sportspeople to donate money to the Red Cross.

The Covid-19 killed 23,190 people in Spain, the country hardest hit by the disease behind the United States and Italy, but which is beginning to alleviate one of the strictest confinements in the world.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday evening that the Spaniards will again be allowed to walk or play sports individually from May 2 if contagion continues to slow.