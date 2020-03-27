Among all the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus situation, Rafael Nadal He wanted to shed a little light in the dark and shared with all his followers what, it seems, would have been his calendar full of this 2020. The Mallorcan only included the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in his roadmap during this month of March, not participating in Miami, while his announcement of the second season stretch is puzzling: it only includes after Wimbledon the Olympic Games (already canceled), the Us Open and the Shanghai Masters 1000. Perhaps it is a calendar that follows the postponement of Roland Garros for September, but the Mallorcan did not explain more in what would be a path without the Toronto Masters 1000 (where he was champion in 2018) and Cincinnati.

These are / were / will be (?) Tournaments this year … for now here we are #yomequedoencasa

Melbourne ✅

Acapulco ✅

Indian Wells ❎

Monte Carlo ❎

Barcelona ❎

Madrid ❎

Rome ❎

Paris

London

…

Tokyo ❎

NY

Shanghai

… #SeguimosConectados pic.twitter.com/oEiBqa7Byp

– Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 27, 2020

