Nadal trained with Medvedev just before the Russian tested positive for Covid

Russian Daniil Medvedev, second seeded as world number two, has caused loss this Tuesday by testing positive in a coronavirus test that he underwent on Monday the 12th.

Hours before it was known that Medvedev could not participate as a positive for Covid-19, the Muscovite with residence in Monte Carlo (he was staying in his own home) had trained with the Spanish Rafael Nadal, eleven times champion of the tournament.

The ATP has reported that Medvedev has been isolated and continues to be cared for by the medical team.

Close contacts must follow established health protocols, which will include the corresponding PCR.

data-youtube-vid>

Rafael Nadal He must debut in the competition this Wednesday, against the French Adrian Mannarino or the Argentine Federico Delbonis.