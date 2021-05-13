Nadal traces 2 match balls out alive against Shapovalov in Rome

Rafael Nadal will play for the sixteenth time the quarterfinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome, where he only failed once, in the 2008 edition, when he was defeated by his compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The victim of the best Spanish athlete in history has been Denis Shapovalov, number 14 in the ranking at 22 years old, with a score of 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (3), in three hours and 27 minutes.

Bravo Rafa Nadal!

What an epic comeback. Keep going in Rome. # VamosRafa pic.twitter.com/On7QdW5hqp – #Vamos de Movistar + (@vamos) May 13, 2021

The Spaniard saved two elimination balls in the twelfth round of the tiebreaker. A missed backhand and a reed sunk the young Canadian’s hopes.

On the first day with an audience in the stands in the Italic forum, Rafa Nadal had to hold on as never before to a track where he lifted the title nine times, the Spanish suffered more than ever before a Shapovalov whose blows were a cannon for Nadal.

Now it’s time to recover well because the Balearic tennis player will face the winner of the duel between Sasha Zverev, brand new winner of the Mutua Madrid Open and the Japanese Kei Nishikori.