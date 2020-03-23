Nadal, to the final of Acapulco

Rafael Nadal, second in the ATP ranking, defeated the Bulgarian 6-3, 6-2 on Friday Grigor Dimitrov and qualified for the final of the Mexican Tennis Open, in the Acapulco spa.

It was a closed duel in which the Bulgarian showed high-level tennis, but it was not fine in the decisive moments.

In the first set, Dimitrov he went bankrupt first, in the third game, but could not confirm in the fourth and lost the service in the sixth, so that Manacor went ahead 4-2.

The key to the set was in the fifth game in which Grigor imposed his tennis, however he let go three break opportunities against an opponent who, as he usually does, grew in adversity.

Rafa he earned 67 percent of his points with the first serve, which helped him win Dimitrov with 56.

For the second manga the movie started in a similar way; Dimitrov he broke in the second game to get up 2-0, but again failed in his eagerness to confirm the break and gave wings to Nadal, who without showing his best tennis matched the set.

The trend continued. The Bulgarian let go alive to Nadal in the fourth game he had a break opportunity and the Spanish broke his serve in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead that he extended by confirming his serve and again going bankrupt in the fifth game.

In the final Rafa will face the American Taylor Fritz this Saturday, winner by 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

With eight aces, Isner dominated the first set in just 20 minutes. Fritz remained calm, found how to counter the powerful serves of his rival and after shaking off a break he won 7-5.

In the third lapse, Fritz he broke early and was 80 percent effective in his first service, winning 6-3 in the third set.

In the women’s competition, the 17-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernández beat the Mexican Renata Zarazúa to overcome it by a double 6-3 to access the final in which he will face the British Heather Watson.

The two rivals lost their first two services in the first set. In the fifth game Fernández, who reached the main draw from the ‘qualy’ settled on the court and with a good ‘drive’ and defense for the poisonous backhand of the Mexican, he headed for victory by breaking in the eighth game.

In the second set, the Canadian with an Ecuadorian father and a Philippine mother was superior with breaks in games three and five against an opponent who slowed down.

Fernandez will attend his first final as a professional before a Heather Watson who defeated the promising china 6-4, 7-6 (6) Xiyu Wang and he will attend his fifth title match in games three and five against an opponent who slowed down.

