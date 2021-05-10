Nadal to debut against Sinner in Rome

Rafael Nadal, number 3 in the world rankings, will debut in the Masters 1,000 of Rome against the italian Jannik Sinner, number 18 in the world, who defeated the French 6-2 and 6-4 on Monday Hugo humbert.

Nadal, who is looking for his tenth crown this year on the clay of the Foro Italico, will face the great hope of Italian tennis, a Sinner who, at 19, reached this course the first final of his career in a Masters 1,000 by surrendering in Miami against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz.

Sinner, who became the youngest Italian to make it into the top twenty players in the world since 1973, made his authoritative debut on Roman clay and got rid of Humbert in one hour and 29 minutes.

Nadal and Sinner have measured each other on only one occasion and the one from Manacor imposed his law at Roland Garros in 2020

He won the first quarter 6-2 without granting any break option to the French and, despite losing serve in the first game of the second set, he recovered with two breaks in the next two games to the rest to sentence the clash with a 6- Four.

Nadal and Sinner have met on only one occasion and the Manacor man imposed his law at Roland Garros in 2020, in the quarterfinals, when he triumphed in three sets (7-6 (4), 6-4 and 6-1) .

Pending the official confirmation of the program, Nadal and Sinner should meet next Wednesday.