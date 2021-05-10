Nadal to debut against Sinner in Rome

05/10/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Rafa Nadal, number 3 in the world ranking, will debut at the 1000 Masters in Rome against Italian Jannik Sinner, number 18 in the world, who defeated this Monday 6-2 and 6-4 to French Hugo Humbert.

Nadal, who is looking for his tenth crown this year on the clay of the Foro Italico, will face the great hope of Italian tennis, a Sinner who, at 19, this course reached the first final of his career in a Masters 1,000 surrendering in Miami to the Polish Hubert Hurkacz.

Sinner, who became the youngest Italian to enter the top twenty players in the world since 1973, debuted with authority on Roman clay and got rid of Humbert in an hour and 29 minutes.

He won the first quarter 6-2 without granting any break option to the Frenchman and, despite losing serve in the first game of the second set, bounced back with two breaks in the next two games to the rest to sentence the clash with a 6-4.

Nadal and Sinner have been measured on one occasion and that of Manacor imposed his law at Roland Garros in 2020, in the quarterfinals, when he triumphed in three sets (7-6 (4), 6-4 and 6-1).

Pending the official confirmation of the program, Nadal and Sinner should meet next Wednesday.