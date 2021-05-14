Nadal takes revenge for the defeat of Madrid against Zverev and gets into the semifinals

Rafa Nadal at the 2021 Rome Masters 1000 / Getty Images

Rafa Nadal takes revenge against Zverev on the clay of Rome. The 34-year-old Spanish tennis player and world No. 3, defeated his German executioner who had just won in the three previous matches, including the one a week ago in the Madrid quarterfinals.

Nadal won one of the best matches played to date this season by 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours of superb tennis, since the champion in the Caja Mágica, 24 years old and No. 6, showed the power and quality of his strokes until he was defeated.

What a game Rafa Nadal, to the semifinals after beating Zverev 6-3 and 6-4. #VamosRafa pic.twitter.com/BzzNTbtEhp – #Vamos de Movistar + (@vamos) May 14, 2021

Nadal thus avenges the defeat suffered at the hands of the German in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. With this victory against Sasha, Nadal, nine times champion of the tournament, stands in his twelfth semifinal in the Foro Italico, 75 of the Masters 1000, against a rookie in this round of this category, the surprising American Reilly opelka, 23 years and 47 of the world

They are a Masters 1000 semi-finals, breaking the negative trend with Zverev (favorable overall of 6-3) and sending very positive signals for now and in a couple of weeks at Roland Garros.