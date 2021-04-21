Nadal suffers in his premiere

04/21/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

The surprise has flown over the central Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in the debut of Rafael Nadal. The 11-time champion of the tournament took 2 hours and 19 minutes to get rid of Belarusian Ilia Ivasha (111 world), who had to come back a set before winning 3-6, 6-2 and 6-4.

«As I said there are always days of doubts after a defeat & rdquor ;. The one suffered last week in Monte Carlo against Andrey Rublev continues to flutter over the head of the world number 3, so yesterday Nadal did not hide his joy after the victory. “The important thing was to save this game in any way, tomorrow will be another day & rdquor ;.

Nadal got a good scare and took a weight off the tournament organizers who were suffering in the box due to the possible elimination of the tournament claim. None of the almost 1,000 fans that could be in the stands of the Rafa Nadal center could even imagine that Nadal could say goodbye with the defeat in his debut.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t ‘worried’ when I lost the first set,” Nadal himself admitted.

Bad conditions

The cold day, the conditions of a heavy and wet track were not the best for Nadal. And that very soon could be appreciated from the beginning when the world number 3 gave up the service in the first game. “I started badly. He has taken the initiative and I was in his hands,” he later acknowledged.

Nadal was not comfortable. His blows escaped far from the lines before an opponent who, with nothing to lose, hit the yellow ball without concern, with powerful and deep blows that overflowed the Mallorcan tennis player.

Ivasha, who came from the qualifying phase and had nothing to lose, has not missed the opportunity to snatch the set from Nadal. It is not usual to see the Mallorcan tennis player in this situation of losing a set, although last year it also happened in his debut against the Argentine Leo Mayer (6-7, 6-4 and 6-2). Until yesterday Nadal had only lost 10 sets in 65 games played in Barcelona.

Play worse and win

But if Nadal has something to spare, it is attitude. And he imposed it to turn the scoreboard in the second set and after making the ‘break’ (4-3) to take the victory. “I have played worse than I have trained these days, but I have known how to change the dynamics and I managed to win to give myself one more chance tomorrow, “Nadal assessed that in the round of 16 (not before 4:00 p.m.) he will face an old acquaintance, such as the Japanese Kei Nishikori, champion in 2014 and 2015, who has eliminated Chilean Christian Garín (7-6, 4-6, 6-1), but that is far from the way that led him to win in Barcelona.

Tsitsipas starts strong

On the other hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas has had no doubt in his debut who, in 78 minutes and giving up only two games, has won over Jaume Munar (6-0, 6-2).

If the Mallorcan had the hope of standing up to the recent Roland Garros champion, as he had done last year at Roland Garros, where he forced him to all five sets, in the first round, Tsitsipas soon made him forget it with an exhibition of play .

The Russian Andrey Rublev, finalist of Monte Carlo, who got rid of the Italian Federico Gaio without brilliance (138 world by 6-4 and 6-3, has also surpassed his premiere in Barcelona. The Russian, world number 7, will face the Catalan in the second round Albert Ramos who beat Adrien Mannarino (6-4, 6-4).

Along with Ramos, he also surpassed his debut, Pablo Carreño, who beat Australian Jordan Thompson (6-4, 6-0).