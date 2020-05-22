Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal stars in the campaign “Leave your skin alone on what’s important never in the sun& rdquor; on World Melanoma Day to be celebrated this Saturday with the aim of raising awareness among people about the damage caused by sun exposure without proper protection.

As the initiative’s sponsors Cantabria Labs and Heliocare explain in a statement, Nadal joins a campaign that comes “at a key moment & rdquor; after professionals in the sector “are alerting & rdquor; that “a long time has passed without exposing ourselves (to the sun after two months of confinement by the coronavirus) and our skin is not prepared for the intensity of the radiation it is going to receive,” they point out.

The Mallorcan tennis player compares, in a video released by the promoters of the campaign, the boat that leaves a tennis ball on the court with the marks of the sun on the skin.

“It depends on the way you hit the ball, the pot and the mark on the ground will be different: it can be longer, rounder. The most important thing is that the pot is what you are looking for, that your ball hurts the opponent and there are many different brands & rdquor ;, emphasizes Nadal.

“And in fact,” he adds, “for the chair judge, the type of mark is much more difficult to read if it is stuck to the line, or easier”.

The promotional video concludes with the message that the world’s number two tennis player and winner of 19 Grand Slams titles “He knows that it is as important to control the marks of the ball as those of his skin”.

