Nadal-Sinner, tricky premiere in Rome in pursuit of the 10th title

Rafael Nadal, 35 years old and world No. 2, will debut this Wednesday (not before 6:00 pm / Movistar and directly on the MD website) at the Masters 1,000 over Rome land against Jannik Sinner, 18th in the ranking at 19 years old, one of the present and future diamonds of the ‘Next Gen’.

“It is one of the most complicated premieres possible,” said Rafa, aware of the growing power of young people, as Alexander Zverev, his executioner last week in quarterfinals and ultimately champion in Madrid.

“There is a generation of very good young players, with the ability to fight for important things. It is the logical thing to do. They will earn more and we will earn less, there is no one who can stop it, it is the law of life, the clock does not stop. In all sports, there is generational change. We have had incredible results in our time, but young people compete face to face with us and have the advantage of youth ”, reflected Nadal.

Sinner is surely the strongest rival that Nadal could have in his Roman debut, as the Italian is one of the fittest tennis players of the year (20 wins and eight losses) and points to a true tennis figure sooner rather than later.

In February 2018 Jannik did not even have a world ranking, but in 2019 he already entered the top-100 (best rookie and champion of the Masters ‘Next Gen’), he finished 2020 at No. 37, now he occupies 18th place and the same this year He is already knocking on the door of the top-10, such is the evolution and impudence of his game.

“Things are going quite fast. I have a very good team and that gives me confidence. I have had a good start on the tour, playing at a high level, but to be champion there is a long way to go, it is still a long way and there is a lot of work to do ”, says Sinner, who became Rafa’s first opponent after winning with authority to Ugo Humbert (6-2, 6-4).

Jannik Sinner, 19 years old, ranks number 18 in the world (Efe)

In their only previous duel, the quarterfinals Roland Garros’2020, Nadal beat the Italian (7-6, 6-4, 6-1), but was so impressed by his game that he then proposed that he be his partner in January during the quarantine before Australian Open’2021.

“At Roland Garros I had the right mentality and this time I will have to do the same. I have improved since then and I know that now I also have more weapons. Nadal has already been through these situations in his career and I am beginning to face them. From now on I need these games to understand the game better, ”Sinner said.

Other parties

Bautista-Garín, Thiem-Fucsovics, Medvedev-Karatsev, Zverev-Dellien, Tsitsipas-Cilic, Davidovich-Norrie and Rublev-Struff will be other interesting matches of the day at ATP Rome.

In the women’s draw, Garbiñe Muguruza will face Bernarda Pera in the second shift on track 2, whose program begins at 10.00 am. Sorribes-Sabalenka, Barty-Shvedova and Osaka-Pegula are other matches on Wednesday.