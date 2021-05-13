Nadal – Sinner, live



THE NADAL DUEL – SINNER IS COMING

Matteo berrettini, close to finishing his duel, dominates Millman 6-4 and 4-0.

This is followed by a match that comes very soon, in the second round Rafa Nadal, nine times champion in Rome, and Jannik Sinnes, aspiring to great things.

The young Italian, 19, gave Novak Djokovic many problems in his debut in Monte Carlo, reached the semi-finals of Godó, losing to Tsitsipas, and stumbled in Madrid against Popyrin, which prevented him from being cited and co

n Nadal in the Magic Box In the past week.