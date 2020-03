It is time to adapt and make the confinement that the Spanish state has imposed on the entire population due to the Coronavirus pandemic affect us all as little as possible. Rafael Nadal these days he is sharing on his social networks how he spends time at home with his wife and while the other day he taught how he cooked something to eat, yesterday he published part of his exercise routine, working with elastic bands at home, like many of us in these times that we have to live.

.