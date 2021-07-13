Nadal shines against Sinner and is already in the Roland Garros Quarters

Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros / .

Rafa Nadal, 35 years old and world No. 3, can trace although with a round of advance. He has already left Italian Sinner, 19 years old and 19th ATP, behind. 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0 in 2h.17 ‘. No set awarded, the streak is 35 in a row won. The last one was left in the 2019 final against the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Qualified for the fifteenth time for the quarterfinals of the Parisian tournament, his friend awaits you Diego schwartzman, winner of the German Jan-Lennard Struff by 7-6 (9), 6-4 and 7-5.

Jeu, set, match: Nadal @RafaelNadal makes it 35 sets in a row at #RolandGarros as he dismisses Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VALFKoXY8K – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

Next challenge, Schwartzman, with a 10-1 advantage in the history, 2-0 at Roland Garros: 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2 in the last 16 of 2018 and 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6 (0) in the semifinals of 2021, where he avenged the previous defeat in Rome, in Rafa’s return to the slopes after the pandemic stopped and deciding not to travel to the United States.

Nadal, “I have played a great level of tennis”

“I have played a great level of tennis against a difficult player, with a great future, and I am happy about it. With 4-5 I managed to recover the break and the game has changed. I have played well again, like when I had made it 2-0 at the beginning, ”Nadal said in the interview on the court.

On Diego Schwartzman, “It is always a challenge, I have to play well. They are the quarterfinals of possibly the best tournament in the world, I can’t wait for an easy opponent.