The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has sent a message of support to the students and teachers of his academy in Manacor -Rafa Nadal International School- in which he thanks them for the effort they are making to comply with the content of the school year, despite the confinement bound by the COVID health crisis 19.

04/07/2020

Act at 17:42

CEST

EFE

Students are attending virtual classes taught by teachers at the academy located at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar facilities.

“These are hard times for everything that is happening, not only in our country but in the world, but we have to adapt and I want to congratulate you because you are complying with all the instructions of your teachers & rdquor;, Nadal points out in the message sent through social networks.

“I know you are doing your job & rdquor;, tells the students the number two tennis player in the world. He stresses that it is “very important & rdquor; that the academic year “not be missed”, and urges them to “Make the most of it & rdquor ;.

Nadal also sends a message of support to parents, who “You are supporting your children in this exceptional situation & rdquor ;, stresses.

The Mallorcan tennis player, winner of 19 Grand Slam titles, ends his message by thanking the teachers for the “professionalism & rdquor; that they are demonstrating in “so perplexing” situations, and that at the same time “they make us learn from day to day”, he says.

Nadal is confined to his residence in Porto Cristo (Mallorca) with his wife, Mery Perelló, and has sent several videos with a message of solidarity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

.