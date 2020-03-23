Nadal sees his end closer

The Spanish Rafael Nadal acknowledged this Saturday that he is aware that his tennis career is coming to an end, but as long as his body endures he will continue with the same illusion.

“The end is getting closer, but I continue to enjoy and as long as my physique and my head allow me to continue doing what I do competitively, I will continue here,” he said at a press conference in Acapulco.

According to number two in the world, at 33 he maintains a passion for what he does and continues to be excited to go out on the track like the one in Acapulco, full of people who support him.

“It is one of the main reasons to continue; people with you are a big injection of energy,” he said.

Nadal defeated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 and 6-2 in the semifinal of the Mexican Tennis Open, thus qualifying for the final in which he will play the title against the 22-year-old American, Taylor Fritz, 35th world racket .

“He is a consolidated player who is playing well, it will be a difficult game; he hits the ball hard and I have to hit him from awkward positions,” he said.

Referring to the semifinal match against Dimitrov, he explained that the bulky result does not reflect what happened because the match was fought.

“It seems like a comfortable match and it has not been like that. In tennis sometimes things are on your side; every time he broke me in the next game I recovered it and it is important because that way he did not gain confidence. That was the key to match, “he observed.

According to the Spanish, at this point in your career you should not feel so good as not to accept mistakes because assuming that you are wrong is the basic principle to recover.

“In the breaks that I received in the two sets I lacked aggressiveness, I was playing short, but I immediately countered. It worked out well, although the ideal is not to go down with a break,” he concluded.

