Nadal seeks to recover his best feelings in Barcelona

04/19/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol Galceran

The image was as unprecedented as it was surprising. Rafael Nadal, with the bag of his rackets on his shoulders, watched the doubles match that Pablo Carreño and Carlos Alcaraz were playing on court number 2, after their training session. Two years earlier, in the previous edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, that situation was unthinkable, in front of the hundreds of fans who waited in that corridor for the 11-time champion of the tournament to come out to train or to stick his head out the door.

Yesterday the image was very different, he was alone standing, no one asked him for a selfie, or an autograph. He stayed for a long time and, when he wanted to, he left calmly, with a concentrated and serious expression. In his head is that elimination in the Monte Carlo quarterfinals against Russian Andrey Rublev, who has him out of place.

Bad memories

Nadal has arrived in Barcelona in a situation that is not usual for him and with a bad memory of what has happened on the previous occasions that he did not bite the cup in the Principality of Monaco. Four occasions to remember and where only on one occasion, in the one he lost in the 2013 final in Monte Carlo, the Mallorcan managed to win the title at the RCT Barcelona headquarters that bears his name. In the other three he was eliminated. In 2014 Fabio Fognini eliminated him in the second round, in 2015 Nicolás Almagro beat him and in 2019, the last edition, he was surpassed by Dominic Thiem.

I have missed an opportunity to start the dirt tour in the right way, but that’s the way it is. This is not the time to complain. The only thing I can do is go to Barcelona and keep working and training & rdquor ;, Nadal said before leaving Monte Carlo. And that is what he has done only to land in Barcelona.

Yesterday the world number 3 postponed the press conference that he usually did on Mondays upon his arrival from Monte Carlo to dedicate himself to a double session of intense training. In the morning for an hour and a half with Albert Ramos as rival and in the afternoon with Carlos Moyà and Francis Roig.

Polish your game

Nadal wants to polish blows, find sensations, before facing his premiere tomorrow against the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka (111 world) who came from the previous one and who beat the Dutch Tallon Grieksport (144 world) by 6-3 and 6-1, in just 57 minutes. Hardly, as bad as he feels, Nadal is going to have problems in his debut, but he does need to regain his game to feel ready for the Roland Garros assault, although Paris is far away.

At the moment, the presence of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev in Barcelona does not concern him, but rather they serve as an incentive to improve if he faces them, although both the Greek and the Russian are in the lower area of ​​the table and would only cross them in a hypothetical ending. And Nadal, as he always says, goes game by game.

Before on the road, rivals such as Kei Nishikori, double champion of the tournament (2014 and 2015) appear, with whom he would meet in the eighth on Thursday, although the Japanese has been out of combat due to injuries and yesterday it was difficult for him to overcome an earthling like him Argentine Guido Pella to whom he recovered from a tough three-set match (4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2).

Nadal is in the same facilities where he debuted in 2003 when, like yesterday, if you could walk around the facilities without being or recognized, although he already enjoyed the aura of the player he has become. The club is the same but the atmosphere is very different due to the almost absence of public. Only a thousand spectators will be able to be in the stands this year due to the pandemic of. The Mallorcan will not have the extra encouragement of the fans that have always supported him at RCT Barcelona and, Nadal, who likes to have everything under control, also has him on alert until he enters the track.