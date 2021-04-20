Nadal seeks a ‘reset’ in Barcelona

04/20/2021 at 8:12 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol Galceran

“After a defeat come days of doubts & rdquor ;, assured Rafael Nadal still stung by the defeat conceded in Monte Carlo against Andrei Rublev. The 11-time champion of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell admitted that he was not expecting it. He felt fit and with good sensations but he had to leave the Principality without fighting for a title that since he won it for the first time in 2005 has served to assess his moment of form on the gravel tour that ends at Roland Garros.

The Mallorcan is tense and has landed in Barcelona with the intention and need to improve. To do a ‘reset’ and recover the good line.

“Defeats are not pleasant or positive and they always put everyone in their place, but Monte Carlo is past, now I’m in Barcelona ready to compete & rdquor ;, he insists.

Nadal wants to make up for lost time. He hasn’t played since the Australian Open for two months and only seven games this season. Little baggage to take the test on the ground. Only in 2018 did he experience a similar situation, although that did not prevent him from winning at Barcelona and Roland Garros. There is time left and you have experience of how to get to Paris in good shape.

Thinking about Roland Garros

“You can win Roland Garros by winning tournaments before, or not. Of course, it is always better if you arrive with titles, but at my 35 years of age (I will be celebrating them on June 3) the important thing is to feel ready to compete to the fullest and that’s why every week and every game is important. You have to try to add positive things to get to the point, “he admits.

Nadal has been wearing the overalls since his arrival with intense and long training sessions. On Monday a double session of two hours and match with a solid and consistent rival like Albert Ramos. Yesterday two more hours with the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, new pupil of his uncle Toni Nadal, absent in Barcelona.

The current world number 3 does not give respite to his two coaches Carlos Moyà and Francis Roig to find solutions. “Monte-Carlo was an important test. There were positive things, I felt good about the game, of feelings, but the negative is that I lost in the quarterfinals without being able to give the level of play I expected. A defeat like this puts everyone in their place”, stands out.

Nadal takes the Barcelona tournament as “a new opportunity to continue working and do the best I can, but always day by day “.

He does not want new surprises and this Wednesday (not before 4:00 p.m.), if the threat of rain does not prevent it, he will enter the plant that bears his name ready to start correcting mistakes. Despite the fact that his rival Ilya Ivasha (111 world), does not seem that he is going to complicate his life from the beginning.

Tsitsipas points to number 3

With fewer worries, Stefanos Tsitsipas appeared in Barcelona after winning his first Masters 1,000 in Monte Carlo. The Greek tennis player, second seeded, also leads the classification of the year after his triumph and did not hide his pride. “Being at the top of the Race is very important to me & rdquor ;, highlighted Tsitsipas who announced that his goal this season is to“ finish the world number 3 & rdquor ;, Nadal’s place with 1,700 points of advantage.

Tsitsipas will debut this Wednesday in the second game of the center against the Mallorcan, Nadal’s friend, Jaume Munar Which the Greek tennis player won last year in five sets in the first round of Roland Garros after coming back two sets.

Farewell to Feli López and Alcaraz

On Tuesday’s day, the oldest and the youngest of the tournament have said goodbye to their debut. Feliciano López, 39, with 20 appearances in Barcelona, ​​lost in the first round to 17-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 6 6-3.

While the great hope of Spanish tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, has lost in his debut in the tournament against the American Francis Tiafoe by 6-4 and 7-6 (7-2), after the Murcian had equaled a score against in the first set 5-1 and have a 4-1 lead in the second set.