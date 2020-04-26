Current No. 2 in the ATP ranking, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal said on Sunday that he was ‘very pessimistic’ about a return to normality at the World Tennis Circuit to normality, after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nadal participated in a live of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET).

“From my point of view, I am very pessimistic that the circuit can return to normal activity. In tennis, you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries. Even if we play without fans, to organize any event you need many people involved, which cannot be ignored. At the international level, I see a serious problem “, explained Nadal about the disbelief.

The live was made with Feliciano Lopez, who is also director of the Madrid tournament, Marcel Granollers, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreño Busta, federation doctor and his personal doctor, Angel Cotorro (who was hospitalized for 17 days for coronavirus) and the director of RFET communication, Júlio Nieto.

Nadal also mourned for the lives and jobs lost. “We had a very difficult month and a half, with many irreparable losses, while other less important things that will still bring great suffering to society. I just hope that for a few months, on an economic level. Many people will lose their jobs,” he commented. .

Nadal has helped those affected by the pandemic by donating some of his personal items to charity auctions. In addition, it also supported Novak Djokovic’s proposal to create a donation fund for the world’s top 100 to help tennis players who are experiencing difficulties.

