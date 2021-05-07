Nadal said goodbye to Madrid

The local and top favorite of the tournament, Rafael Nadal, had a difficult day against the young German Alexander Zverev. In a match where was dominated from end to end, lost by a double 6-4. A) Yes said goodbye to Masters 1000 in Madrid, a contest that he knew how to win 5 times.

The German’s first victory against Nadal in powder. Photo: EFE.

The German had an almost ideal match. He was precise in his attacks. But it was essential your first service to overshadow a Nadal who was on the rise in terms of his level. Spanish found no answers and he was far from offering his best version.

The match started slightly favorable for Nadal, who managed to break the German’s serve averaging the first set. However, that seems to have been the turning point; Zverev recovered the break, and stacked four consecutive games to take the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Zverev pressed and he stayed with the local service in the fifth game. An advantage that he was able to maintain until the end of the game, against a Nadal who showed no signs of recovery.

On a surface that is not his favorite, to German the brick dust of Madrid suits him, tournament that knew how to win in 2018 beating Dominic Thiem in the defining duel. In search of his passage to a new ending, will face the Austrian again, who beat John Isner 3-6 / 6-3 / 6-4 in a highly contested match.

With this victory, Zverev got his third victory against the Mallorcan, and the first in brick dust. Nadal was champion of the win 5 times.

Latin American presence in rooms

On Friday, the quotas for the other semifinal will be finalized. Chilean Christian Garin will face Matteo Berrettini, Delbonis’s executioner in the round of 16, for the other round of 16, the Kazakh Aleksandr Bublik will face Casper Ruud.

Garín is coming off a great victory against Medvedev, world number three.

