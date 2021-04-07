Nadal reviews his academy before traveling to Monte Carlo

04/07/2021 at 12:03 PM CEST

Tennis player Rafael Nadal, who is listed as third in the world ranking After the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, he has come to the Academy to check in first person the state of construction of the new facilities of his academy in Manacor before traveling to Monte Carlo to start the tour on clay.

Rafa has checked the condition of the seven semi-covered clay courts of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, “which are already in a very advanced state “, as indicated in a press release by the academy. “Similarly has evaluated the progression of the fast surface ‘indoor’ tracks, as well as the new spaces for physical preparation, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition and sports medicine and the office area, which will be located within the new construction “, They explained in the statement.

The objective is that the expansion of the facilities can be ready by September, on the occasion of the start of the course in the Annual Program. Currently the academy of the winner of twenty Grand Slams titles has 140 players who reside in the center and who alternate training and academic studies there.

The new courts can also be used by all Mallorcan people who are currently part of the Rafa Nadal Club, a sports center for Fitness, Tennis, Padel and Swimming that It was inaugurated in September and it has a great reception by the local public.