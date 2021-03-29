Nadal resigns from Miami tournament

03/16/2021

Just this Wednesday it will be a month since Rafa Nadal’s last game, but his return to the slopes will still have to wait. His back problems, constant throughout the Australian Open until he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas, have prevented him from returning to the ring. After resigning from Rotterdam, Acapulco and Dubai, yesterday it was confirmed that The Spaniard will not be at the Miami Masters 1000 either, which will be played between March 22 and April 4.

“Sad to announce that I will not play in Miami, a city that I love. I need to fully recover and prepare for the clay court season in Europe & rdquor ;, Rafa himself announced on his Twitter account, where he wanted to send a “special message to my fans in the US and in particular to the large Spanish-speaking community in Florida who always give me great support & rdquor ;. Many longed for his return, and it is that Nadal has not participated in the tournament since 2017.

That year Nadal lost his fifth final in Key Biscayne. It was against Roger Federer, who in 2005 also deprived him on his first attempt. In between, Davydenko (2008) and Djokovic (2011 and 2014) were his executioners in a tournament that has traditionally turned its back on Spanish tennis players. Austrian Thomas Muster deprived Sergi Bruguera of glory in 1997 and Andre Agassi and Andy Murray did the same with Carlos Moyá (2003) and David Ferrer (2013).

Number 2 gets complicated

The resignation of the first Masters 1000 to which Nadal was going to participate this season may have consequences for your goal of getting number 2 back before Roland Garros and thus avoid a hypothetical final with Djokovic in Paris.

Miami was a great option to add a good booty of points, since Rafa did not participate in 2019 – the reference year for the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020-. Otherwise, the Balearic defends some quarters in Monte Carlo, semifinals in Barcelona and Madrid and title in Rome.

Medvedev, his main rival and current number 2, fell in the first round in Miami, in the third in Monaco, won in Barcelona, ​​lost in the semis in the Spanish capital and in the first round in Italy. Thiem, albeit remotely, could be the third party in contention.