Nadal regains world number 2

04/26/2021 at 9:31 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Rafael Nadal regained number 2 in the world rankings tennis after winning the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell tournament in Barcelona for the twelfth time in a long match against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, which he beat 6-4, 6-7 and 7-5 in three hours and 38 minutes.

It was the longest best-of-three-set final in history at an ATP tournament, according to the statistics of the world tennis organization, and the victory has rewarded Nadal with the recovery of number two, to the detriment of the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic continues to lead the ranking, who fell the week before in the semi-finals in Belgrade and did not play in Barcelona. The Serbian, leader with 11,963 points, has a comfortable income over Nadal (9,810) and Medvedev (9,700).

The other positions of the Top-10 do not change this week, in which two Spaniards knock on the doors of that select group: Roberto Bautista is eleventh with 3,090 points and Pablo Carreño he supplants Belgian David Goffin in twelfth with 3,015.

ATP classification

.1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,963 points

.two. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,810

.3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,700

.4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8,365

.5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,980

.6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,125

.7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,000

.8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,875

.9. Diego schwartzman (ARG) 3,765

10. Matteo berrettini (ITA) 3,568

eleven. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3,090

12. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 3,015