Nadal raises the pace and is already in the semis

04/23/2021

On at 18:12 CEST

Left-handed duel in the quarterfinals of the Open Banc Sabadell that falls on the side of Nadal in the most consistent match of the Balearic Islands so far. Definitely Nadal he needed the Mediterranean sun to play his most devastating game against Cameron norrie. After playing two matches to three sets, something unusual for Rafa In this tournament, the manacorí has ​​sealed the pass to the semifinals with two sets (6-1 and 6-4) in just 1 hour and 34 minutes.

A Nadal, who has gone from less to more in the first set, sweeps off the track to a Norrie that he does not manage to hurt him with his game and takes the first set with a 6-1 in just 40 minutes. A Rafa much more comfortable on the court and faster without doing the best tennis possible.

The second set has started face to face for Nadal with the break of the British serve in the third game. Even if Nadal he had a very good rhythm, everything was not said. Against all odds, Norrie he has released his game when he has been seen with everything lost, breaking the serve to the Balearic Islands in the eighth game. Still, it hasn’t been enough and Nadal He has not given any other option, winning the second and the pass to the semifinal.

Rival of Nadal In this next round of the Barcelona tournament it will be decided this afternoon with the winner of the last match of this round of the Barcelona tournament between the Spanish Pablo Carreño and the Argentine Diego schwartzman. The game will be played this Friday at a time yet to be determined by the organization.