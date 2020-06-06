Nadal puts health first to return to the fields; not worth the risk, he says

Europa Press, Notimex and Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Friday June 5, 2020, p. a11

Madrid. The Spanish Rafael Nadal considered that it would not be worth the risk to return to play tournaments if it is certain that there will be a vaccine for the coronavirus at the end of the year, and demanded to be patient and responsible without forgetting that tennis is a sport that it moves people from all over the world.

The number two in the world assured that he would not be willing to play a Grand Slam if the health of the players is not guaranteed, so he will take into account the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the following months to decide.

To be honest, right now I wouldn’t want to travel to New York to play a tennis tournament. In two months I do not know what my opinion would be, since the situation could change from one day to the next. I trust that everyone will make the right decisions at the right time, said the defending monarch of the US Open in a videoconference with press agencies.

He insisted that the current situation is not easy and the pandemic is somewhat unpredictable. I think we should be patient, responsible and calm to do things the right way. We don’t need to make decisions without being clear, he added.

The 12-time Roland Garros champion, scheduled for September 20, explained: “The preparation changes and probably the weather. I am used to playing it on other dates and with a different calendar. But like everyone, I will have to adapt to what is happening and if we can finally play, I will try to have the best possible preparation to be very competitive.

“I cannot imagine that two tournaments of that caliber are played so closely together. If in a moment I had to decide, I am sure that I would not do it today (yesterday). If by chance it reaches that extreme, I will do it with my team. The decision I make will be the best for me, my health and my future.

“There are many people who are dying, we cannot think of a tournament with too many publics, who travel from all over the world. It won’t be realistic, it wasn’t the right message for me to send a couple of weeks ago.

The situation now is a little less negative and there is a possibility, but I am not very optimistic because I cannot predict the future.