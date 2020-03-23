Nadal predicts a difficult match against Dimitrov in the Ac semifinal

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, second in the ATP ranking, predicted this Friday that the duel against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov It will be tough, but he is prepared to seek the pass to the final in the Acapulco-based Mexican Open.

“It will be a difficult game, he arrives with positive feelings; he has beaten one of the best in the world (Stan Wawrinka) with which he is in the semifinals with a good feeling. I am looking forward to a nice game to play and fight, I am ready to take out what I need and try to reach the final, “he said.

Nadal won the South Korean 6-2 and 6-1 at dawn this Friday Soonwoo Kwon in a match in which Manacor’s saved nine break points and won with his best shots at decisive moments.

Nadal described Dimitrov, 22nd in the world ranking, as a player with great physique, good service, a good ‘drive’ and successful changes in pace.

“He is very complete, with a good volley and is capable of taking shots from difficult positions. I will need to play at a high level to have options to win, I hope to be trained,” he said.

Nadal recognized that this Friday the duel will be between two players who know each other a lot and there is no way to talk about a specific strategy.

“I will try to do well what I know how to do; one can have a plan but we know each other. Whoever is capable of executing their game and whose virtues and defects are less visible will have more options to win,” he said.

Nadal has faced Dimitrov 13 times with 12 wins, five of them in a row since the Bulgarian defeated him in Basel in 2015.

The Spanish refused to speak about his experience in Acapulco because the tournament did not end, but acknowledged that he is on the right track because after weeks without competing he has gained confidence. “The most difficult is coming against the best players,” he said.

Referring to the quarterfinal match against Soonwoo Kwon, the Spanish admitted that 6-2, 6-1 does not reflect what happened because he is a difficult player who gave a lot of battle.

“The result was misleading, the game was more difficult than the result says. I have seen good things for him, he is fast, he has the ability to change directions easily and he does difficult things without complications. He has a good future and it is good to have players from Asia that are succeeding in our global sport “, he concluded

