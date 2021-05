NADAL, AGAINST ANOTHER NEXT GEN

Rafa Nadal, 34 years old and world No. 2, started beating Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 and 6-2 on the day he was 18 years old.



In a few minutes he will face another unprecedented match in his record, the Australian Alexei Popyrin, 21 years old and 76 in the world ranking, is measured, who earned a place in the table by overcoming the previous phase. He eliminated Struff in the first round (6-3 and 7-6) and beat Sinner in the second (7-6 and 6-2).