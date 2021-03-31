Nadal overwhelms with victory in the first round of the Australian Open

Hundreds of thousands will be able to attend the Australian Open 0:50

(Cnn in Spanish) – Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal starts big at the Australian Open. The one from Mallorca took less than two hours to win the first Grand Slam victory of the season against Serbian Laslo Djere.

The score: 6-3, 6-4, and 6-1, overwhelming results by Rafa Nadal where the power, accurate shots and high speed gave way to the second round of the tournament played in Melbourne.

Nadal, number two in the world in the ATP ranking, expects a rival between Michael Mmoh of the United States or the Serbian Viktor Triocki.