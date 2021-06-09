Nadal on Schwartzman: “He’s an incredible player”

“Diego is an incredible player, it is always very difficult for me to play against him”, released Rafael Nadal after beating Peque Schwartzman in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. The Spanish won in four sets (6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-0) and got into the semifinals. He is going for his 14th crown in Paris.

“It is incredible for me to return to the semifinal, I am going to tell everyone that I thank you for coming to the Philippe Chatrier. For me there are many emotions to come back here, to come to Roland Garros, it is my favorite tournament. It is the most important tournament of my career “, Nadal added minutes after the win. And of course, he played 16 years and won it 13 times, with a record of 104 wins and 2 losses (plus one retirement).

Five points between Nadal and Schwartzman:

The Spanish had a mark of 36 sets without losing at Roland Garros !, something that I can break Schwartzman. “We know each other well with Diego. I think I started the second set badly, in the same 4, with the wind in favor, I did my best not to lose the set, but he played well, I double-faulted, I feel like I should have played a little more aggressive in that set, “Rafa commented.

“Since I was a child I have always had the support of my family in what I wanted to do, and they are involved in all aspects of my life. Not only my family, but my entire team. I believe that the support of the family, of the fans, are what give me strength to be able to be here, “Nadal closed, going for his 14th Grand Slam title on clay.

The ovation to Peque Schwartzman:

