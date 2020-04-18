Rafael Nadal continues to add initiatives to maintain tennis activity as much as possible in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Through its academy, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, the manacorense tennis player has launched an idea to allow ATP and WTA tennis players to enjoy the facilities in the form of a residence, training and competition campus of some of the best tennis players in the world.

“In recent weeks we have made our facilities available to ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi with the aim that the Academy is a possible venue for holding concentrations of players with the aim that they can train in an ideal environment for high competition. ATP has really liked the idea and they are studying and evaluating formulas to carry it out in the coming months once the ideal circumstances are there, the global situation allows it and ATP knows clearly the plans of its calendar, “he said. the head of business development at the Rafa Nadal Academy, Carlos Costa.

The idea comes from Rafa, which also gives its opinion on the possibility of setting up a tennis camp for professionals. “Right now tennis is the least important thing and the most important thing is everyone’s health, but if in the coming months the Academy can serve to help other professional players, I am delighted that they can come to train and also to compete. Even if we didn’t have any upcoming tournaments, I think competing against each other will help us keep up the level by the time the circuit resumes. ”

In addition to training and the stay of top-level players at the facilities of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, the complex located in Manacor would also host matches between high-level tennis players that they would be broadcast live so that from all over the world they could follow each other and not lose final contact with live tennis activity.

«At the Rafa Nadal Sports Center we have the capacity to host a significant number of players and coaches so that they can train and compete without leaving the Academy. We have a great fitness center, a semi-Olympic swimming pool and a spa that would allow them to carry out a good preseason and get in shape physically. The breadth of the facilities would also make it possible, if necessary, to organize all the logistics, respecting all the sanitary and social distancing protocols, ”added Carlos Costa about this original initiative by Rafa and his team.