Nadal, no date for withdrawal

06/04/2021 at 10:03 PM CEST

Rafael Nadal He celebrated his 35th anniversary with a win and still has his chances of winning Roland Garros intact despite his age. The Mallorcan tennis player does not think about the retirement yet but he has one thing very clear. To continue he has to enjoy himself on the track, in training and hope that injuries respect him. If these premises are met, there it will be fighting: “I’m not looking forward to turning 35, I would have preferred to be 34 & rdquor;. If I have a good time and my body allows it, I don’t have a withdrawal date. But it is also true that when I was 25 I would never have imagined being here with 35 & rdquor ;.

Although no matter how good he is, he knows that age does not pass in vain: “I see it difficult to reach 40 here, but here we are and if I am happy doing what I do and I am healthy I will continue & rdquor ;.

Nadal, who recognized that playing in the night session does not like “And less without an audience & rdquor ;, He immediately said “but I adapt, it has touched me at night, I trust that it will touch me during the day other days and with people & rdquor ;.

Rafa insisted that “Playing without an audience is ugly and more at night. But you play on one of the most impressive courts in the world in a very important tournament for me, I don’t have any negative feelings, I face it with a perfect attitude at all times & rdquor ;.

A rival that will demand you

Today he faces the British Cameron norrie , whom he recently beat in Barcelona, ​​on the third shift and on the Suzanne-Lenglen track. Regarding Norrie, he commented that “he is a great player who is winning a lot of games, he has beaten very good tennis players. I have to play my best game. He has a style that is not easy for the opponent, I hope to be at the necessary level & rdquor ;.

Djokovic and Federer, to by the eighth

The other two components of the ‘Big-three’ will also play their match in search of a place for the round of 16, both on center court. Novak Djokovic he will be the first to take to the track to face Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis, 93rd in the world and who has won on the three occasions in which they have met without having given up a set.

For its part, the rival of Roger Federer who will play in the night session (9:00 pm) will be the German Dominik Koepfer who has never been measured before.