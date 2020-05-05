The figure of Rafael Nadal It exceeds sport, having become an idol of the masses, an international benchmark that in Spain achieves a superior status, being perceived as one of the best ambassadors of the country throughout the world and an example of the virtues that every Spaniard would want to possess and that few are able to demonstrate. With the usual caution when referring to aspects of life that go beyond tennis, Rafa addressed in ElPais the economic, political and mental situation that is lived as a result of the crisis of coronavirus, getting much more wet than usual and revealing very interesting reflections on a social level.

“No one could have expected this, it has surpassed us all. I believe that there has been an error on the part of the leaders because they should have had access to the information that predicted something like this, in order to take preventive measures. I think that we should all recognize our mistakes because It humanizes us. This also surpassed me, I was prepared to play Indian Wells without thinking about what was coming, “says the Spaniard who does not want his words to be misinterpreted. “Any message is politicized and there are people who feel attacked. I am one more citizen, I pay my taxes and I have the right to give an opinion, “reveals a Nadal who a few days ago demanded that professional athletes be allowed to train.

The Balearic was very concerned throughout the interview about thes economic consequences of this global pandemic, It will have devastating effects on tourism, a sector in which the tennis player is very present with business initiatives. It is curious to see how Nadal claims the greatness of Spain and its citizenship to get out of these critical moments, and makes a deep reflection about the nature of humans. “The best thing that a human being has is his ability to adapt and the worst thing is the speed with which he forgets things. I wish this was an apprenticeship, but I fear that everything will be forgotten soon and we will complain again about nonsense. We only value important things , like health, family or being able to eat every day, when we lack it, he claimed.

“The Welfare state that we have in Spain works and we must protect it more than ever before the looming crisis. We all have to be in solidarity, reinvent ourselves and project confidence abroad because if not, we will suffer a lot, “declared Rafa, who again claimed his desire to be able to embrace his own again, as well as the involvement of the athletes who have collaborated in the initiative #NuestraMejorVictoria. Also, questioned sports level for his forecasts, the Manacor expressed his pessimism. “I do not think I will return to the tracks in 2020, unfortunately. Right now I have signed that the Australian Open 2021 will take place, which is what worries me at the moment. I see 2020 practically lost,” said a Rafael Nadal whose words will have a great resonance.

