Nadal lost on the field and won off the field for this unforgettable gesture with a lady

The Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal He once again moved the world on social networks for one of those gestures that differentiate good athletes. He stayed to greet a 95-year-old tennis fan with early Alzheimer’s disease, according to his grandson.

Rafael Nadal fell in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open In front of the good German tennis player Alexander Zverev and in the tribune of the court Manolo Santana, of the Caja Mágica, there was a special person who wanted to meet him face to face.

This is Mrs. Manuela Navarro Esteban, a 95-year-old woman recently diagnosed with the beginning of Alzheimer’s. Tennis lover and Rafa fanatic.

“Today my grandmother, at 95 years old, will see her dream come true of seeing you live. She has the beginning of Alzheimer’s and she told me that before she forgot what you and tennis mean to her, she wanted to see you live. I hope you enjoy this day as much as I am enjoying it, ”wrote Carlos Carrizosa, Mnauela’s grandson, on his Twitter account.

And he appealed to the “magic of Twitter” so that the story was visible and Nadal could find out about Manuela’s story.

👏 MR. RAFAEL NADAL PARERA: After losing the match against Zverev, he fulfills the dream of a 95-year-old grandmother with Alzheimer’s who wanted to “see him live before forgetting what tennis is”. ❤️This is what sport is about❤️ pic.twitter.com/RyssoQeZoX – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 7, 2021

“I know it’s complicated but a photo with you would make him the happiest woman on this planet. Thanks for everything Rafa #twitterhaztumagia ”, added Carlos. And Rafa, always attentive to requests for goodwill, went to fulfill Mrs. Manuela’s dream before she began to forget about her diagnosis.

This, as expected, went viral on social networks and the happy face of the old woman comforted the mood of a Rafa Nadal who will not be able to be in the semifinals of the Madrid tournament.