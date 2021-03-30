Nadal loses to Tsitsipas at Australian Open. Match result

Tennis

Tsitsipas Nadal MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (L) embraces Rafael Nadal of Spain following victory in his Men's Singles Quarterfinals match during day 10 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 17, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

(CNN) – Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal was defeated by Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas in the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open. Tsitsipas managed to recover after losing two sets to Nadal and reached the semifinals of the tournament.

Tsitsipas beat Nadal, the world number 2, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 and 7-5.

“I have no words to describe what just happened on the pitch,” said the Greek in front of the Australian Open microphones.

It will be the second Australian Open semi-final for Tsitsipas.

Only two men have recovered from two sets against to beat Nadal in a Grand Slam: Fabio Fognini at the US Open in 2015 and now Greek sensation Tsitsipas.

Nadal remains tied with the great Swiss Roger Federer for 20 Grand Slam titles. Serbian Novak Djokovic is three behind with 17.

The men’s semi-final lineup in Melbourne is now complete with two Russians in the last four.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, seeking a record-setting ninth Australian Open title, will meet Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev on Thursday.

Tsitsipas will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday.