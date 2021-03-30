Nadal loses to Tsitsipas at Australian Open. Match result

(CNN) – Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal was defeated by Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas in the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open. Tsitsipas managed to recover after losing two sets to Nadal and reached the semifinals of the tournament.

Tsitsipas beat Nadal, the world number 2, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 and 7-5.

🇬🇷 Comeback complete 🇬🇷 @ steftsitsipas comes from two sets to love down to advance to his second #AusOpen semifinal. # AO2021 pic.twitter.com/8A9bkUwo26 – #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021

“I have no words to describe what just happened on the pitch,” said the Greek in front of the Australian Open microphones.

“I’m speechless. I have no words.” @ Steftsitsipas | # AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pSfC4671Nd – #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021

It will be the second Australian Open semi-final for Tsitsipas.

Only two men have recovered from two sets against to beat Nadal in a Grand Slam: Fabio Fognini at the US Open in 2015 and now Greek sensation Tsitsipas.

Nadal remains tied with the great Swiss Roger Federer for 20 Grand Slam titles. Serbian Novak Djokovic is three behind with 17.

The men’s semi-final lineup in Melbourne is now complete with two Russians in the last four.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, seeking a record-setting ninth Australian Open title, will meet Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev on Thursday.

Tsitsipas will meet Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday.