Nadal, last turn of Wednesday in Rome against Sinner

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, nine times champion, will debut this Wednesday at the Masters 1,000 of Rome in the last match of the center court against the Italian Jannik Sinner, starting no earlier than 6:00 p.m. local time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

Nadal, number 3 in the world ranking, returns to the Foro Italico, where he won his first title in 2005 against Argentine Guillermo Coria, with a demanding match against Sinner, number 18, at 19, the great hope of Italian tennis.

The program of this Wednesday, which the public will not be able to attend, will also record the third-round duel of the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, number 12 in the world, against the American Bernarda Pera.

The Spanish, a three-time semi-finalist in Rome, was relegated to track two of the Foro Italico, in an even more intense program than usual due to the curfew set at 22.00 local time (20.00 GMT).

Muguruza will have the second match on court two, which will start around 12.00 local time (10.00 GMT).