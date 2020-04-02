“Let’s go!”. So ended Rafael Nadal your message of encouragement to everyone today. From a tape in which he is exercising at home, the Spanish has been recorded to send a message to all his followers and to all those who are confined in these difficult days for the vast majority of the world’s population. The number 2 in the world has taken the opportunity to try to encourage and be more positive than ever.

You have to cheer up and keep going !!!! ———— #yomequedoencasa # iorestoacasa # istayhome #jerestechezmoi pic.twitter.com/3uX6pc4ubo

– Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 2, 2020

